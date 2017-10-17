Organic tarragon recalled due to possible salmonella

Spicely Organics is recalling Organic Tarragon because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. (Photo: FDA)

KUSA - An item might need to be pulled from your spice rack due to a new recall.

The Spicely Organics brand is voluntarily recalling Organic Tarragon due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled spice is packaged in 0.4 oz glass jars with black caps with the "best if used by" date of 12/31/20.

There have been no reports of illnesses due to the tarragon, but routine sampling revealed that the raw material contained salmonella, prompting the recall.

Consumers should return the spice for a full refund.

Learn more about Organic Spices' tarragon recall here.

