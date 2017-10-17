KUSA
Close

Organic tarragon recalled due to possible salmonella

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 10:37 AM. MDT October 17, 2017

KUSA - An item might need to be pulled from your spice rack due to a new recall. 

The Spicely Organics brand is voluntarily recalling Organic Tarragon due to a possible salmonella contamination. 

The recalled spice is packaged in 0.4 oz glass jars with black caps with the "best if used by" date of 12/31/20. 

There have been no reports of illnesses due to the tarragon, but routine sampling revealed that the raw material contained salmonella, prompting the recall. 

Consumers should return the spice for a full refund. 

Learn more about Organic Spices' tarragon recall here

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories