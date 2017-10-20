Packaged vegetables, sold across Colorado, recalled

Mann's is recalling several variety of vegetables including these Sweet Potato Ribbons. (Photo: Mann's)

KUSA - Several varieties of packaged vegetables are being recalled, including some sold at Walmart, Target, Safeway, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.

Mann Packing is voluntarily issuing the recall because the vegetables may be contaminated with listeria.

The packaging company says a single positive result of listeria was found during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The recalled vegetables have been distributed throughout Canada and the United States. Health officials say no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled products are minimally-processed, "fresh" vegetables found in the refrigerated area of the produce section.

The affected vegetables have "best by" dates from October 12 to October 20 on listed on the front of the packages.

Recalled products at Target:



- Nourish Bowls Monterey Risotto

- Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha

- Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle

- Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry

- Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw

- Archer Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets

- Archer Farms Broccoli Florets

- Archer Farms Broccoli Medly

- Archer Farms Brussels Sprouts

- Archer Farms Shaved Brussel Sprouts

- Archer Farms Cauliflower Florets

Recalled products at Walmart:



- Veggie Power Blend

- Broccoli Cauliflower Florets

- Broccoli Florets

- Broccoli Slaw

- Stir Fry Medley

- Cauliflower Florets

- Cauliflower 6/16 oz.

- Super Blend 10 oz.

- Vegetable Medley 2 lb.

- Vegetable Medley 9/12 oz.

Recalled products at Safeway:



- Nourish Bowls Monterey Risotto

- Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha

- Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle

Recalled products at Whole Foods:



- Culinary Cuts Shaved Brussels Sprouts

- Culinary Cuts Butternut Squash Zig Zags

- Culinary Cuts Sweet Potato Ribbons

- Culinary Cuts Cauliflower Cauliettes

Recalled products at Trader Joe's:



- Kohlrabi Salad Blend

Customers are asked to throw the affected products away or seek a full refund.

For a full list of the recalled vegetables in the U.S. and Canada click here.

Learn more about the vegetable recall at Mann's website and from the FDA.

