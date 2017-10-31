KUSA
Polaris recalls 19,000 recreational vehicles

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 10:27 AM. MDT October 31, 2017

KUSA - A large recall on off-highway recreational vehicles is underway.

Polaris is issuing a recall for 19,000 vehicles because the steering shaft can separate causing the vehicle to crash.

There have been five reports of the shaft separating and one report of a broken hand.

The recall involves 2016 and 2017 "Polaris General" 2-seat and 4-seat models. The ROVs were sold in a variety of colors between December 2015 and September 2017.

Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact Polaris for a free repair. 

Learn more about this Polaris off-highway recreational vehicle recall here.

