Polaris recalls 19,000 recreational vehicles

KUSA - A large recall on off-highway recreational vehicles is underway.
Polaris is issuing a recall for 19,000 vehicles because the steering shaft can separate causing the vehicle to crash.
There have been five reports of the shaft separating and one report of a broken hand.
The recall involves 2016 and 2017 "Polaris General" 2-seat and 4-seat models. The ROVs were sold in a variety of colors between December 2015 and September 2017.
Consumers should stop using the vehicles and contact Polaris for a free repair.
