Salads, coleslaw at King Soopers recalled for possible listeria contamination

King Soopers (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

KUSA - King Soopers has recalled a batch of deli broccoli salads and coleslaw sold in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming stores because of a possible listeria contamination.

The deli broccoli salads and coleslaw are sold from the service case in the deli department at King Soopers and City Market. All of the affected items were purchased between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.

Deli Broccoli Almond Salad - 289861-2XXXX

Deli Asian Pasta Salad - 279867-4XXXX

Deli Colorado Coleslaw - 247094-6XXXX

Deli California Broccoli Salad - 237193-5XXXX

This recall is part of a bigger one from Mann Packing. King Soopers and City Market were notified on Oct. 20 by the manufacturer, Journey Cuisine, that the recalled product contains an ingredient from Mann Packing that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company has ceased production and distribution of the product pending an investigation.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

King Soopers and City Market have removed these items from store shelves and initiated their customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS, Monday through Friday 6 a.m. MT to 10:00 p.m. MT, and Saturday through Sunday 6 a.m. MT to 7:00 p.m. MT.

© 2017 KUSA-TV