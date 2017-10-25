Scuba diving equipment recalled

Ocean Management Systems (OMS) Airstream Evoque regulators for scuba diving are being recalled. (Photo: Diving Unlimited International, Inc.)

KUSA - A recall is underway for scuba diving equipment that can malfunction posing a risk of drowning.

Ocean Management Systems (OMS) Airstream Evoque regulators, which attach to the scuba tank valve and control the pressure of the air a diver breathes, are being recalled.

There have been three reports of the units malfunctioning during diving, but no injuries have been reported.

The scuba diving regulators were sold nationwide by authorized Diving Unlimited International dealers and online at DiveGearExpress.com and DiveDUI.com.

The regulators were sold between February 2017 and June 2017 for about $500.

The following serial numbers are being recalled:

57792121 to 57792200

57813071 to 57813150

57814061 to 57814100

57813264 to 57814403

Customers should stop using the regulators and seek a full refund from Diving Unlimited International.

You can learn more about this scuba diving equipment recall here.

