Shredded beef recalled due to possible contamination

J & B Sausage Company is recalling fully-cooked shredded beef products. (Photo: USDA)

KUSA - Nearly 13,000 pounds of fully-cooked shredded beef products are being recalled.

J & B Sausage Company of Texas says the beef, sold under the "H-E-B" label, may contain pieces of plastic.

The USDA says two labels of the shredded beef are being recalled:

- 28 oz. trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15, 2017.

- 16 oz. trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15, 2017.

The beef was primarily shipped to retail stores in Texas.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the contamination but consumers are still urged throw the fully-cooked shredded beef away or return it for a refund.

© 2017 KUSA-TV