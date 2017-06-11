Spaghetti & meatball products from Chef Boyardee, other brands recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a press release from the USDA issued June 9.

