Spinach artichoke & parmesan dip recalled

KUSA - La Terra Fina is recalling its spinach artichoke & parmesan dip spread due to mislabeling.

The 10 oz. containers of dip contain egg but the labels do not list it as an ingredient.

While there have been no reports of illnesses, the FDA says people who have an allergy or sensitivity to egg could have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the dip.

The recall involves Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread with the "best by" date of November 1, 2017 and the UPC code 6-40410-51327-3.

The product is sold in more than 30 states including Colorado.

If you've purchased the dip and have an egg allergy, throw the product away or seek a refund from where you purchased it.

Learn more about the recall here.

