Target recalls ottoman due to suffocation hazard

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 12:25 PM. MDT October 17, 2017

KUSA - Target is recalling 7,500 ottomans due to a suffocation and choking hazard. 

The recall involves Room Essentials Leather Pouf Ottomans sold in Target stores and online from June 2017 and August 2017. 

Target says the $35 ottoman has zippers that can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the polystyrene beads inside. 

The leather ottomans with the model number 249-19-1286 should be kept out of reach of children and returned to Target for a full refund.

You can learn more about the recall on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

