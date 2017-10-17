Target recalls ottoman due to suffocation hazard

Target is recalling leather pouf ottomans due to a suffocation and choking hazard. (Photo: Target)

KUSA - Target is recalling 7,500 ottomans due to a suffocation and choking hazard.

The recall involves Room Essentials Leather Pouf Ottomans sold in Target stores and online from June 2017 and August 2017.

Target says the $35 ottoman has zippers that can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the polystyrene beads inside.

The leather ottomans with the model number 249-19-1286 should be kept out of reach of children and returned to Target for a full refund.

You can learn more about the recall on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

Label on the leather pouf ottomans Target is recalling due to a suffocation and choking hazard. (Photo: Target)

Warning label on the leather pouf ottomans Target is recalling due to a suffocation and choking hazard. (Photo: Target)

