The 14 best jobs in America

KUSA - According to Forbes, 52.3 percent of Americans are unhappy at work.
If your boss is trying to give Miranda Priestly a run for her money or you haven’t gotten a raise since the first time Jessica Simpson was popular, you might be wanting to look at doing something else. Luckily, Glassdoor released an internet list Tuesday that might actually be able to help you make your next move.
No surprise, but the list of the top 50 jobs in America leans very heavily toward tech. Salary wasn’t the only consideration when it came to compiling Glassdoor’s list: jobs were ranked based on the number of job openings, salary and overall job satisfaction rating.
You can see the top 14 jobs below:
No. 14: Electrical engineer
Median base salary: $78,000
Job openings: 3,643
Job satisfaction: 3.7/5
Job score: 4.4/5
No. 13: Audit manager
Median base salary: $98,000
Job openings: 1,887
Job satisfaction: 3.8/5
Job score: 4.4/5
No. 12: Occupational therapist
Median base salary: $72,000
Job openings: 14,897
Job satisfaction: 3.7/5
Job score: 4.4/5
No. 11: Marketing manager
Median base salary: $90,000
Job openings: 3,875
Job satisfaction: 3.7/5
Job score: 4.4/5
No. 10: Solutions architect
Median base salary: $125,000
Job openings: 2,232
Job satisfaction: 3.7/5
Job score: 4.4/5
No. 9: UX Designer
Median base salary: $92,500
Job openings: 1,691
Job satisfaction: 4.0/5
Job score: 4.4/5
No. 8: Strategy manager
Median base salary: $130,000
Job openings: 1,184
Job satisfaction: 4.3/5
Job score: 4.5/5
No. 7: Database administrator
Median base salary: $93,000
Job openings: 2,877
Job satisfaction: 3.8/5
Job score: 4.5/5
No. 6: HR Manager
Median base salary: $85,000
Job openings: 4,339
Job satisfaction: 3.8/5
Job score: 4.6/5
No. 5: Analytics manager
Median base salary: $112,000
Job openings: 1,958
Job satisfaction: 4.1/5
Job score: 4.6/5
No. 4: Tax manager
Median base salary: $110,000
Job openings: 3,317
Job satisfaction: 4.0/5
Job score: 4.7/5
No. 3: Data engineer
Median base salary: $106,000
Job openings: 2,599
Job satisfaction: 4.0/5
Job score: 4.7/5
No. 2: DevOps Engineer
Median base salary: $110,000
Job openings: 2,725
Job satisfaction: 4.2/5
Job score: 4.7/5
No. 1: Data scientist
Median base salary: $110,000
Job openings: 4,184
Job satisfaction: 4.4/5
Job score: 4.8/5
