The 14 best jobs in America

KUSA - According to Forbes, 52.3 percent of Americans are unhappy at work.

If your boss is trying to give Miranda Priestly a run for her money or you haven’t gotten a raise since the first time Jessica Simpson was popular, you might be wanting to look at doing something else. Luckily, Glassdoor released an internet list Tuesday that might actually be able to help you make your next move.

No surprise, but the list of the top 50 jobs in America leans very heavily toward tech. Salary wasn’t the only consideration when it came to compiling Glassdoor’s list: jobs were ranked based on the number of job openings, salary and overall job satisfaction rating.

You can see the top 14 jobs below:

No. 14: Electrical engineer

Median base salary: $78,000

Job openings: 3,643

Job satisfaction: 3.7/5

Job score: 4.4/5

No. 13: Audit manager

Median base salary: $98,000

Job openings: 1,887

Job satisfaction: 3.8/5

Job score: 4.4/5

No. 12: Occupational therapist

Median base salary: $72,000

Job openings: 14,897

Job satisfaction: 3.7/5

Job score: 4.4/5

No. 11: Marketing manager

Median base salary: $90,000

Job openings: 3,875

Job satisfaction: 3.7/5

Job score: 4.4/5

No. 10: Solutions architect

Median base salary: $125,000

Job openings: 2,232

Job satisfaction: 3.7/5

Job score: 4.4/5

No. 9: UX Designer

Median base salary: $92,500

Job openings: 1,691

Job satisfaction: 4.0/5

Job score: 4.4/5

No. 8: Strategy manager

Median base salary: $130,000

Job openings: 1,184

Job satisfaction: 4.3/5

Job score: 4.5/5

No. 7: Database administrator

Median base salary: $93,000

Job openings: 2,877

Job satisfaction: 3.8/5

Job score: 4.5/5

No. 6: HR Manager

Median base salary: $85,000

Job openings: 4,339

Job satisfaction: 3.8/5

Job score: 4.6/5

No. 5: Analytics manager

Median base salary: $112,000

Job openings: 1,958

Job satisfaction: 4.1/5

Job score: 4.6/5

No. 4: Tax manager

Median base salary: $110,000

Job openings: 3,317

Job satisfaction: 4.0/5

Job score: 4.7/5

No. 3: Data engineer

Median base salary: $106,000

Job openings: 2,599

Job satisfaction: 4.0/5

Job score: 4.7/5

No. 2: DevOps Engineer

Median base salary: $110,000

Job openings: 2,725

Job satisfaction: 4.2/5

Job score: 4.7/5

No. 1: Data scientist

Median base salary: $110,000

Job openings: 4,184

Job satisfaction: 4.4/5

Job score: 4.8/5

