The big tax picture: How Colorado compares to other states

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If the average Coloradan worked last year for 40 hours a week, it would take him or her 81 days before paying off all federal, state and local taxes for the year.

That ranks Colorado 37th among all 50 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia for its "tax freedom day," referring to the day in which a worker keeps the money they earn. "Tax freedom day" for Coloradans is April 24.

The data comes from the Tax Foundation's annual "Facts & Figures 2017" report, which compares taxes in each state with the rest of the nation across multiple categories.

The Tax Foundation is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that tracks fiscal policies at the federal, state and local levels.

