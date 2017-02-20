Use by? Best by? New food labels could clear confusion

Shoppers may soon see fewer types of date labels on food products thanks to a push to simplify information pertaining to quality and safety (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Maybe it’s time to pitch that neglected OJ that technically expired yesterday. Or could you still sip it for a few more days?

An industry initiative to streamline date labels will make it easier for consumers to tell the difference between products past their prime and ones that are truly unsafe to eat or drink.

The change has implications for food waste. The average American household throws out $275 to $455 of good food each year because of date label confusion, according to 2013 estimates by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Harvard Food Law and Policy Clinic, amounting to millions of pounds of food wasting away in landfills.

Manufacturers and retailers currently use more than 10 date labels ranging from “sell by” to “expires on,” according to the Grocery Manufacturers Association. A new set of voluntary guidelines whittles the date label options to two: “Best if used by” to describe product quality and “use by” to describe food safety concerns.

