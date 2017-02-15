Why it's time for a financial checkup

If your bank account is 'in the red,' it might be time for a financial checkup. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - If you’re afraid to look at your bank account, that’s a good sign you might be in financial trouble – and need to do some ‘back of the envelope’ math.

“Draw a line down the center,” financial planner Marla Mason recommends, “And on the left hand side, write down your expenses. On the right hand side, write down your income.”

Add up each side, she says. Then divide your income by those monthly expenses.

If that number is greater than one, that’s a good sign.

It basically means, you’re not accruing new debt.

Mason has a few other rules of thumb.

Your housing costs, for example, come under a microscope when you apply for a new mortgage.

“You want your principle, and interest, taxes and insurance payment to be less than 28 percent of your gross income,” she said.

For mortgages or other loans, it’s a good idea to consider your overall debt load.

“You want your overall debt plus your mortgage payment to be less than 36 percent,” Mason said.

As far as credit cards go, financial planners across the board say you shouldn’t carry a balance. But if you must, keep it below about 30 percent of your credit limit to avoid affecting your credit score.

Other financial planners say these rules of thumb can be flexible based on your income.

Mike Jones considers a few other metrics.

“Is the interest rate on your home appropriate, given today’s interest rate environment?” he asked. “Is the opportunity fund large enough given the spending habits that you have?”

That’s also known as an emergency fund.

Most experts recommend three to six months of your expenditures. That’s variable depending on your income, how much you like to spend, and your job security.

Jones says you should have a budget check-in.

If you’ve allocated your money for savings, bills and what you want to give away to charity, and that budget lines up with your short, medium and long-term goals, you’re good to go.

If you have a budget for your regular bills, but you’re still falling short, it’s often because you’re eating out too much or dropping too much on shopping.

Mason recommends going 30 days on a cash basis to see where your money is really going.

