Peyton Manning-backed startup gets $27.5 million in funding round

Then-Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (right) and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller (left) wave at fans during the Broncos' celebration parade in February. (Photo: BOOTS GIFFORD, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Whistle Sports, a New York-based viral/social sports video media company backed by former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, has received $27.5 million in a new round of funding, it announced Tuesday.

Whistle Sports scored funding from Beringea, Tegna Inc. (parent company of 9NEWS), NBC Sports Ventures, Sky and Emil Capital.

In addition to Manning, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and iHeartMedia Inc. CEO Bob Pittman are also investors in Whistle.

The company's content encompasses all sports except for live-game action, with a special emphasis on the aspects of athletics that "uplifts" its participants and spectators. Furthermore, Whistle content is short-form, readily consumed and shared via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Vine or anywhere digital video is consumed.

