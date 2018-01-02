Rents rose in Denver in 2017, but there's some good news for renters, too

(Photo: KARAGRUBIS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's median two-bedroom rent is up 1.6 percent over the last year, according to a report today from Apartment List.

The city's median rent of $1,310 is over the national average of $1,160, said the report from the online apartment-rental marketplace.

The good news for Denver renters is that average local prices have declined slightly over the past four months, including a 0.8 percent drop over the past month, the study said.

Other cities saw steeper climbs in median rent over the last year. Phoenix was up 3.9 percent, Los Angeles 3.8 percent and San Diego 3.4 percent, Apartment List said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lEU1T0

