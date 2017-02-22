Report: Zima could be coming back

(Photo: Courtesy YouTube)

KUSA - And now, for “zomething different.”

If reports by Ad Age and Food and Wine magazine are to be believed, the iconic(?) clear, Coors beverage Zima could be making a limited return.

Zima was marketed in the 1990s as an alternative to beer. If that dates you a little bit, think of a double IPA at a craft brewery made by a dude with a beard.

Now think of that exact opposite. That’s pretty much Zima.

Coors stopped producing Zima (which, fun fact, means “winter” in Slavic languages) back in 2008, but it is still marketed in Japan.

Like fluevogs, it reached its peak in 1994, but like crop tops, ultimately met its fate when it tried to release a flavor specifically marketed to men (Pete Coors called Zima Gold “a huge disaster”).

MillerCoors is banking on 1990s nostalgia to power Zima’s triumphant return.

Beer Business Daily reported last week that Zima is already in distributor warehouses. MillerCoors, unfortunately, did not offer a timeline for when consumers would see it again.

Instead, they gave Ad Age a punny statement:

“More news coming soon … if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.”

If you can't wait for MillerCoors to distribute Zima, there is a $2,000 bottle of the malt beverage available at Black Bottle Brewery in Fort Collins. It is displayed near a taxidermied squirrel.

That aside, Zima isn’t the only 90s beverage that is striking back.

Surge made a brief return, as did Crystal Pepsi.

For the sake of 90s nostalgia, here are some Zima ads. Note the facial hair:

