Say a secret code, get a free bottle of Big Mac sauce

Come to mama. (Photo: McDonald's)

KUSA - If you make a Big Mac at home and don’t tell anyone, did it really happen?

That’s a philosophical question this local TV station cannot answer. We can, however, pass on information that can make replicating a Big Mac easier.

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of Big Mac sauce across the country, and on Thursday at 11 a.m., you can get one in Colorado.

The giveaway will go down at the McDonald’s on Colorado Boulevard just south of Mississippi Avenue. There’s a catch: to get your bottle, you have to say “there’s a Big Mac for that.”

The giveaway starts at 11 a.m., and lasts until the bottles are gone.

If you can’t escape work to go to a McDonald’s Big Mac sauce giveaway, the fast food giant is also giving away bottles via its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Good luck!

