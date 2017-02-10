Statistics show decline in interest in traveling to the U.S. since Trump inauguration

Tourists take pictures of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. (Photo: DAVID P. FULMER | CC BY 2.0 HTTPS://FLIC.KR/P/C6BCH3)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The volume of online search requests for flights to the United States has dropped since Donald Trump took office as president compared to the period before his inauguration.

That data, gathered by Hopper Research, is presented as a reflection of global consumers' interest in traveling to the United States, decisions that impact not only the airline industry, but also state and local tourism economies.

Specifically, Hopper found daily flight search demand from other countries has dropped 17 percent compared to three weeks before Trump became president. If you’re wondering if this is a seasonal effect, Hopper said last year the drop at this time was 1.8 percent.

Hopper said 94 of the 122 countries for which it has significant data saw a decline in flight search demand. Hopper also broke down which American cities are receiving less flight search demand from overseas, saying San Francisco, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, Orlando and Denver all saw 20 percent or greater drops, by that metric, after Trump became president.

