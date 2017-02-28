Study: Only half of Subway oven-roasted chicken is chicken

A Subway restaurant (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - Yup … that $5 foot long might really be too good to be true.

A Canadian study found that the chicken in Subway sandwiches is only about half chicken DNA. What makes up the rest? Soy, researchers say.

The oven-roasted chicken scored 53.6 percent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips were just 42.8 percent DNA, the study found.

The researchers also took a look at other fast-food chicken, finding that the A&W Chicken Grille Deluxe averaged 89.4 percent chicken DNA, and that the McDonald’s Country Chicken sandwich averaged 84.9 chicken DNA.

The Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich averaged 88.5 percent chicken DNA.

