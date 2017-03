These are the 25 highest paying jobs in America

Human hands exchanging money - closeup shot (Photo: zest_marina, zest_marina)

Your pharmacist may be making more money than a nuclear engineer. That's according to Glassdoor's 2017 report of the 25 highest paying jobs in America based on the median base salary.

25. Attorney - $94,695

24. Nuclear Engineer - $94,852

23. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager - $94,862

22. Scrum Master - $95,167

21. Plant Manager - $97,189

20. Systems Architect - $97,873

19. UX Manager - $98,353

18. IT Program Manager - $98,883

17. Actuary - $99,507

16. Data Architect - $102,091

15. Solutions Architect - $102,678

14. Nurse Practitioner - $104,144

13. Software Architect - $104,754

12. IT Architect - $105,303

11. Software Engineering Manager - $109,350

10. Corporate Controller - $110,855

9. R&D Manager - $111,905

8. Applications Development Manager - $112,045

7. Physician Assistant - $112,529

6. Enterprise Architect - $112,560

5. Pharmacist - $125,847

4. Medical Science Liaison - $132,842

3. Patent Attorney - $139,272

2. Pharmacy Manager - $149,064

1. Physician - $187,876

