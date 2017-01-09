Tipping Etiquette: What's expected and what's considered the 'best' tipping practices

KUSA - A Littleton server, upset about being stiffed on an $140 tab, took her frustrations to Facebook and many people had a lot to say about the tab and tipping in general.

The server described a busy night, with strenuous work, and claimed her customers received good service.

Despite that, they wrote two zeros on the tip line and did not leave a cash tip.

She relies on her tips to make a living wage and says people who don't leave tips impact her livelihood.

"I don't think people realize that that's actually what we're supporting ourselves, supporting our family, and taking care of our bills and everything with," the woman who didn't want to be named said.

Many people had a lot to say about the situation. Many sided with the customer, arguing it's not mandatory to tip - while others offered her support.

So what is considered proper tipping etiquette?

KUSA went to the University of Denver's Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management for some guidance.

The school's director and associate professor, David Corsun, says there are many factors to consider when tipping.

"It depends on the scope and scale of the operation. So for example, you eat at a hotel restaurant and you eat at a buffet. The expectation is you're not going to be tipping 20 percent, somewhere between 10 and 15, because it's a different kind of service you're participating more in the service so you have to tip less. If you're in a fine dining restaurant, the expectation really, assuming better than adequate service, is that you'll be in the 20 percent range. 15 is sort of the minimum and a lot of people use doubling tax as a way of getting to 15 plus," said Corsun.

Many people follow that practice of boycotting the tip because of bad service. After all, tipping is technically not required - only considered the best practice.

Corsun used to work in the restaurant industry before becoming an academic. He says servers generally respond more to bad tips rather than no tip at all.

"I can tell you, as sort of an industry insider, when servers receive nothing they attribute it to the customer. When servers receive a bad tip, say 10 percent, they say 'there maybe is an underlining message here,' and so they would have a greater tendency to look inwardly and say well maybe I didn't provide the best service I'm capable of and here's why, and here's how I can learn from that but they are not going to think that way if the tip is nonexistent," he said.

But he believes eventually - this will all be a moot point because of changes with new minimum wage and healthcare laws.

"The minimum wage law that just passed in Colorado in November, doesn't have the tip credit built into it in the same way so the minimum wage that is going to be paid in Colorado is going to rise the same way that all other minimum wage rates are going to rise," Corsun told 9NEWS.

Restaurant owners are going to have to find a way to absorb the costs of providing health care and raising employee wages.

"I would expect to see restaurants adding a surcharge to the check rather than embedding that in the menu price, because if you embed it in the menu price you look like a really expensive restaurant," said Corsun. "With the surcharge it has a different perceptual effect. The issue is for the customer when you see that surcharge on the check you think. I'm not tipping."

Bottom line - people across the world look at tipping differently. So what is your tipping practice?

