Unemployment: Colorado cities, counties are the lowest of the low

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - How low can unemployment go? Colorado is showing how low.

As the DBJ's Monica Mendoza reported May 19, Colorado as a whole posted the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the nation in April -- 2.6 percent. That's the state's lowest rate since record keeping began in 1976.

And now, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says that some Colorado cities and counties have the nation's lowest jobless rates or close to it.

A new report comparing the nation's metro areas says Boulder had the second-lowest jobless rate in the nation in April out of 388 metro areas, at 1.8 percent, behind only Ames, Iowa (1.7 percent).

