Wells Fargo creates ethics office as it grapples with scandal fallout

(Photo: Christopher Dilts, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Wells Fargo & Co. says it has created an internal ethics office as it continues to grapple with the fallout from its bogus-accounts scandal.

“This group will be tasked with ensuring a consistent process for identifying, assessing, investigating, correcting and reporting on practices that do not align with our expectations for high ethical standards and excellence in risk management,” CEO Tim Sloan said in a companywide address, which you can read here.

Theresa LaPlaca, a former Wachovia executive and current senior leader in the bank's Charlotte, North Carolina-based Wealth and Investment Management unit, will head up the new office.

Dubbed the Office of Ethics, Oversight and Integrity, the new group will handle internal investigations, complaints oversight, sales practices oversight and an ethics under one office, as opposed to having them report to different sectors of the bank, as had been done previously.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iUru7L

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)