Where do your tax dollars go? Denver launches new 'taxpayer receipt' tool

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Taxes are a certainty in life, but residents often wonder just where all that money goes?

The city of Denver's Department of Finance today launched its new Taxpayer Receipt tool. The tool, located on the city's website, is meant to "inform residents how their local sales and property taxes are allocated across services provided by the city," according to an announcement from the department.

Brendan Hanlon, chief financial officer for the department, said their goal is to "make the city’s finances as transparent and accessible as possible."

"The new taxpayer receipt is an additional tool to make the city’s budget more transparent and to educate residents on how and where their money is spent," Hanlon said. "We are all accustomed to getting a receipt when we spend money on just about everything else, so why not get a receipt when you pay your city taxes?"

