Yet another hotel headed to Denver Union Station area

A new Hilton Garden Inn will be built near Union Station. (Photo: CBRE Group Inc.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Construction on a Hilton Garden Inn near Denver Union Station will begin this week, adding another 223 hotel rooms to the already busy area.

Developer Focus Property Group obtained a $69 million construction loan in order to build the 12-story, approximately $80 million structure. CBRE Group Inc.'s hotels division arranged the financing.

The hotel will be located at 20th Street and Chestnut Place, It will incorporate the historic Denver Hose House, the city's oldest remaining firehouse. The building will be restored and used as the hotel's restaurant.

Focus Property Group also developed Enterprise, a co-working space in the River North area, as well as the GreenBox Self Storage brand.

Read more at Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iBCtYs

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)