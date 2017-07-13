Woman injured after car goes off side of Austin parking garage

A tow truck takes away a car that fell from a parking garage near 6th and Brazos in downtown Austin on July 13, 2017. The driver is expected to be okay. (Photo: KVUE News)

AUSTIN – A woman is expected to be okay after her car went off the side of a downtown Austin parking garage and landed on another vehicle early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police say the woman's car went off the garage near Sixth Street and Brazos around 8:30 a.m. July 13. APD said the woman's car went through the retention wires on the fifth or sixth floor of the garage and impacted on the building across the alley as it fell, rupturing a gas line. The woman's car then landed on a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driving northbound in the alley between Fifth and Sixth Streets, and police added the driver of the Tahoe is okay.

EMS said the driver was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, and police said she was alert and conscious as she EMS crews treated her.

Viewers will remember that on Sept. 12, 2016, another vehicle went over the side of the same parking garage, but was suspended by a wire. That driver was able to get out safely.

