ARAPAHOE - One woman was killed in a crash in Arapahoe County Friday afternoon.

At 2:18 p.m., Colorado State Patrol received a called about the crash near Gun Club Road and Quincy Avenue.

CSP says the crash involved an SUV and a semi truck. It is unknown if there were any other people injured.

