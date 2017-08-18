1 man injured in Park Hill shooting

DENVER, CO. - A man was shot and wounded Friday night in the Park Hill neighborhood of Denver.

Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Albion St. That's one block east of Colorado Blvd.

The shooting happened at around 7:40 Friday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Police were working on getting a description of the suspect.

