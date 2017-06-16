100-mile bike race for kids, teens in Bailey

BAILEY - What's more Colorado than a rigorous 100-mile mountain bike race, for KIDS!

The Bailey HUNDO has a simple mission, getting kids and teens on bikes.

The eighth 'Bailey HUNDO' begins this weekend in, where else, downtown Bailey.



About 400 racers will take on some of the best terrain the country has to offer.



To date, the event has raised more than $250,000 for the community.



'Bailey HUNDO' President Jonathan Cox came on 9NEWS at NOON to talk about the race.

If you're more of a spectator it's still a fun race to watch. May people come out and camp over the weekend.

The Bailey HUNDO starts at 6 a.m. Saturday and the 'Bailey HUNDitO', a shorter 50-mile race will take off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.



