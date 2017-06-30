14 and 9-year-old missing; Last seen at Evans Park in Elbert County

McKayla (left) and Jordan (right) were last seen at Evans Park in Elizabeth Friday afternoon.

ELIZABETH - A 9 and a 14-year-old are reportedly missing out of Elbert County late Friday night, state officers say.

CBI put out an alert for the missing children just before 11 p.m. Friday, saying 9-year-old McKayla Jackson and 14-year-old Jordan McKayla were missing and last seen at Evans Park in Elizabeth around 2 p.m.

Jordan is 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and hair. He is 95 pounds and last seen wearing jeans and black high top sneakers. McKayla is 4-foot-10 with brown eyes and hair. She is 120 pounds and last seen wearing blue jeans.

Police say McKayla has autism and functions at a 5 to 6-year-old level.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office says a dark blue Honda four-door may be involved. The vehicle has dark tinted windows and dark rims. It was last seen traveling west on Highway 86. The Honda left the park around the same time as the children were last seen.

