2 bodies found inside home in Aurora after police conduct welfare check

Two bodies were found inside a home in Aurora on Fultondale Circle Friday evening and police are continuing to investigate.
Aurora Police arrived at the home late Friday evening on the 1200 block of Fultondale to conduct a welfare check on whoever was inside.
There is no danger to the public, but officers said they found two dead people in the house.
The investigation is ongoing.
