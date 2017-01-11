2 Denver Police Officers honored for doing extra service to help people in need

Photo Courtesy: Citizens Appreciate Police Facebook page

DENVER - Two Denver police officers have added new meaning to public service.

When it comes to helping people - they went way beyond their job description.

Officer Henry Jones and Lieutenant Jeffrey Martinez were the first two officers to receive awards from the Citizens Appreciate Police organization Wednesday.

Officer Jones purchased a plane ticket, costing more than $500, for a U.S. Army Private who was scammed out of her ticket to go to her grandfather's funeral in Virginia.

Lieutenant Martinez took it upon himself to create and organize the "Suits for Success" program to help 50 people in need dress professionally for job interviews.

Both men say they are not heroes.

"Something that one of our instructors told us when we were in the academy and it always stuck with me 'the badge that we wear doesn't belong to us, it belongs to the citizens - the only time that we can claim this badge is when we retire.' So on behalf of myself and the Denver Police Department, I am honored to serve the people of the City and County of Denver," said Ofc. Jones.

"This award, while I humbly accept it, this doesn't go to me it goes to the Denver Police Department," said Lt. Martinez. "We have officers doing outstanding things every single day. It's tough for me to accept an award like this because we don't recognize everyone for the great things that they do."

