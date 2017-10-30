2 killed in I-70 crash near Grand Junction

(Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

KUSA - Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after a crash near Grand Junction.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday evening in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Exit 32, according to the Grand Junction Fire Department.

The Grand Junction Police Department says two people were killed and a third person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

While police were investigating the accident, two Grand Junction Police vehicles were hit by a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of I-70. One of the police vehicles was occupied at the time. One police officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another officer and the pickup driver were evaluated on-scene.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for a time Sunday evening but all lanes have since reopened.

