2 off-duty officers killed, 2 on-duty officers injured in Las Vegas concert shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS , KREM 7:10 AM. MDT October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) -- A Nevada sheriff says two on-duty officers were injured in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead. 

One on-duty officer is now in stable condition following surgery. The other wounded officer suffered minor injuries. 

 


Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

 

 


Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 200 people were injured.

 

 

 

 

 

 


Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

 

 

 

 

The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

