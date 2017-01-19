2 rescued from Denver house fire

(Photo: Denver Fire)

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in southwest Denver early Thursday morning.



Denver Fire tweeted at 4:30 a.m. that the fire in the 3200 block of West Colorado Avenue -- not far from Federal Boulevard -- was under control. They started battling the fire just after 3:45 a.m. and say they had their work done in under nine minutes.



There's no word yet on what caused the fire.



The two people who were rescued were taken to Denver Health for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.



No firefighters were injured.



.@DenverFireDept got to this fire at 3:47am. Fire out by 3:56am. Two people rescued. Quick work. #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/0aJTVxmwIE — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) January 19, 2017

