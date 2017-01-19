KUSA
Close

2 rescued from Denver house fire

9NEWS at 6 a.m. 1/19/17.

Shakara Robinson and Quinn Salyards , KUSA 7:26 AM. MST January 19, 2017

Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in southwest Denver early Thursday morning. 

Denver Fire tweeted at 4:30 a.m. that the fire in the 3200 block of West Colorado Avenue -- not far from Federal Boulevard -- was under control. They started battling the fire just after 3:45 a.m. and say they had their work done in under nine minutes. 

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. 

The two people who were rescued were taken to Denver Health for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

No firefighters were injured. 
 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories