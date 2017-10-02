3 Colorado communities among the 10 most livable mid-sized places in the U.S.

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Three Colorado communities are among the most livable mid-sized cities in the U.S.

Highlands Ranch ranks first in the nation, according to SmartAsset's 2017 "The Most Livable Mid-Sized Cities in the U.S."

To compile its report, the New York-based financial services firm analyzed 174 mid-sized cities with populations above 100,000 (and excluding the 100 largest U.S. cities) for:

Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality. (The Gini coefficient is a number that’s always between 0 and 1, where a score of 0 means a population has achieved perfect equality and a score of 1 represents perfect inequality between rich and poor. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xbepy6

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal