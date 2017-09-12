3 injured in Cripple Creek Motel fire

A fire caused massive damage to Cripple Creek Motel in Cripple Creek, Colo. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. (Photo: KOAA)

CRIPPLE CREEK, COLO. - Three people, including one police officer, were injured in an early morning motel fire in Cripple Creek.

The police officer suffered smoke inhalation. Two others suffered significant, but not life-threatening, burns. All three were transported to the hospital via helicopter and are expected to fully recover, according to the Cripple Creek Fire Department.

A 911 call for the fire at Cripple Creek Motel came in at 3:19 a.m.

Twenty-five motel guests were relocated to Gold King Mountain Inn in Cripple Creek. The American Red Cross and Aspen Mine Center responded to help displaced motel guests.

Highway 67 on the north side of Cripple Creek was closed for a time until the fire was under control.

The Cripple Creek Police Department, Teller County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire.

A fire caused massive damage to Cripple Creek Motel in Cripple Creek, Colo. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. (Photo: KOAA)

A fire caused massive damage to Cripple Creek Motel in Cripple Creek, Colo. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. (Photo: KOAA)

A fire caused massive damage to Cripple Creek Motel in Cripple Creek, Colo. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. (Photo: KOAA)

© 2017 KUSA-TV