3 new iPhones to debut Tuesday

CUPERTINO, CALIF. - If you have an extra $1000 in your wallet, then Apple is ready for you.

We are less than 24 hours away from a big Apple event and tech fans are bracing for several product announcements.

First of all, Apple is expected to reveal three new iPhones.

The much-rumored iPhone X is the most high end device. The smartphone will have a redesigned body, several new features and a large price tag. It's expected to cost north of $1000.

Apple is also expected to debut the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, updated versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that launched last year.

In addition to the iPhones, other devices, like a new Apple 4K TV with higher resolution and a new version of the Apple Watch, are expected to debut.

Apple's big event will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. mountain time at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's new Cupertino, California campus.

