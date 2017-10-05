30,000 wiggle balls recalled by Toys R Us

Toys 'R' Us is recalling Bruin Infant Wiggle Balls, also called giggle balls. (Photo: Toys 'R' Us)

KUSA - If you have a wiggle ball in your household, stop using it immediately.

Toys R Us is recalling nearly 30,000 wiggle balls (also known as giggle balls) due to a choking hazard.

The recall, announced Thursday, involves Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys sold at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores between June 2016 and January 2017.

The blue balls wiggle, vibrate and play music and feature green, orange and yellow rubber knobs around the ball that can break off and cause a choking hazard if swallowed.

Though there have been no deaths, Toys R Us says there have been six reports of rubber knobs breaking off, including four where the knobs were found in children's mouths.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges parents to stop using the toys and return them for a full refund at Toys R Us or Babies R Us.

More information on the wiggle ball recall can be found here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV