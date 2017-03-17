4 Denver restaurants on Top 100 Hot Spot list

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Four Denver restaurants have been named to a list of the "Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America."

OpenTable said its list "reflect the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia."

The list includes:

• Acorn, an American restaurant at 3350 Brighton Blvd.;

• Mercantile dining & provision, an American restaurant at 1701 Wynkoop St.

• Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, a contemporary American restaurant at 1215 20th St.;

• And Root Down, an American restaurant at 1600 W. 33rd Ave.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal