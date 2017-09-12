4th Biennial of Americas kicks off as trade and immigration policy top U.S. agenda

(Photo: EVAN SEMÓN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There may not be a more important time to gather politicians, business leaders and artists from the Americas than now, said Erin Trapp, executive director of the Biennial of the Americas festival that kicked off today in Denver.

Trapp, along with Gov. John Hickenlooper and Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global Ltd.(Nasdaq: LBTYA) were on hand Tuesday at the Denver Art Museum to launch the fourth iteration of the Biennial of the Americas – a week-long festival that brings in politicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs and artists from the Western Hemisphere to talk about big issues like trade, immigration, climate change and the arts.

The event begins just as trade and immigration policy have risen to the top of the U.S. agenda. The U.S. has initiated, and is in the midst of, a renegotiation of the long-standing trade pact, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), with its trading partners Mexico and Canada.

At the same time, President Trump has rescinded a five-year rule that allows undocumented young people, who were brought to the U.S. as children, to stay. An estimated 800,000 undocumented young people— and 19,000 in Colorado — are going to school or work under the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals, which is slated to end in six months.

