50-acre fire burning 14 miles southwest of Kremmling

The continual lack of rain and consistently high temperatures have led to several wildfires breaking out in Colorado over the last week, including a 50-acre fire that flared up 14 miles southwest of Kremmling Sunday afternoon.
The blaze is inside the White River Forest National Park about nine miles east of State Bridge - it's burning a mix of conifer and timber, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
There are four engines, four single-engine air tankers, eight smokejumpers and a helicopter at the fire working to try and contain it.
It's 50 acres and growing, forest officials say.
Officials haven't said the fire is affecting or threatening any structures.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
