50-acre fire burning 14 miles southwest of Kremmling

An aerial view of the blaze via @WhiteRiverNews (Photo: White River National Forest/Twitter)

The continual lack of rain and consistently high temperatures have led to several wildfires breaking out in Colorado over the last week, including a 50-acre fire that flared up 14 miles southwest of Kremmling Sunday afternoon.

The blaze is inside the White River Forest National Park about nine miles east of State Bridge - it's burning a mix of conifer and timber, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

There are four engines, four single-engine air tankers, eight smokejumpers and a helicopter at the fire working to try and contain it.

It's 50 acres and growing, forest officials say.

Officials haven't said the fire is affecting or threatening any structures.

