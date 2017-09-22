KUSA
Close

52-year-old missing woman found safe in Denver

KUSA 1:12 PM. MDT September 22, 2017

DENVER - A 52-year-old woman reported missing in Denver earlier this week has been found safe, Denver police said. 

A missing person's alert was issued Wednesday for Carol Freeman, who was last seen in the 2500 block of S. Downing Street.  

On Friday morning, police said Freeman was located unharmed in Denver.

