52-year-old missing woman found safe in Denver

Carol Freeman on the missing person's poster. (Photo: Denver Police)

DENVER - A 52-year-old woman reported missing in Denver earlier this week has been found safe, Denver police said.

A missing person's alert was issued Wednesday for Carol Freeman, who was last seen in the 2500 block of S. Downing Street.

On Friday morning, police said Freeman was located unharmed in Denver.

UPDATE: Carol has been located and she's safe. Thanks for all your help, #Denver! https://t.co/TTt8MaH6IR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 22, 2017

