52-year-old woman missing in Denver, last seen near 2500 S. Downing St.

Carol Freeman on the missing person's poster. (Photo: Denver Police)

A missing person's alert was released Wednesday for 52-year-old Carol Freeman, last seen in the 2500 block of S. Downing Street in Denver, police said.

Freeman was last seen in a hospital gown sometime on Wednesday. Authorities said she is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown hair.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Denver Police Department's Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-2000.

