6 foods proven to increase your mood

If the warm temperatures and blooming flowers aren’t enough to boost your mood, maybe you should consider chowing down on some of these foods.

According to the Daily Mail, these six foods have been scientifically proven to increase your mood: Avocados, bananas, coconut, dark chocolate, salmon, and spinach.

Avocado, which has quickly surged into the superfood category, is packed with tyrosine, which helps the body produce dopamine, which is known as the brain’s pleasure center. Avocados are also loaded with B vitamins and fatty acids that are linked to helping with anxiety and depression.

Those same fatty acids are why salmon is a mood-boosting food. Combining the salmon with some brown rice is a surefire way to improve your state of mind.

For the ladies, a US study concluded that daily consumption of 40 grams of dark chocolate and milk chocolate is a great way to reduce your stress.

Scientists have also tied the scent of coconut to reducing stress, slowing heart rate, and stabilizing blood pressure after a stressful chore.

It should come as no surprise that spinach is good for your mental health. After all, it worked for Popeye when he needed a boost. The leafy vegetable is packed with magnesium, zinc, and folic acid, all of which help combat depression.

And finally, we get to bananas, which are full of the amino acid tryptophan, which the body uses to create serotonin to stabilize your mood.

