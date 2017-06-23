7 months after Denver Broncos hire Hollywood agent, still no new name for stadium

iSTOCK (Photo: Andrey Krav)

It's been seven months since the Denver Broncos hired a Hollywood talent agency to find a buyer for the naming rights to its football stadium, and the first pre-season game there is just over two months away.

Yet the stadium still bears the name of bankrupt Sports Authority.

In November, the Denver Broncos announced that the team hired a California marketing and talent agency, WME-IMG, to sell naming rights of their stadium.

"WME-IMG's extensive network throughout the sports and entertainment industry will serve as a tremendous resource for our organization in this very important process," Joe Ellis, Broncos president and CEO said then. "Naming rights are critical to improving our stadium and the overall fan experience."

But it's been quiet on the naming rights front. Patrick Smyth, a spokesman for the Denver Broncos, said this week there were no updates.

"We continue to work closely with WME-IMG and have had several productive discussions with potential partners," he said. "We're focused more on finding the right, long-term naming rights partner than meeting any deadline for this process, which is extensive."

