7-year-old asks Google for a job, gets personal response from CEO

When it comes to searching for that perfect job, it's good to get your name out there as much as possible. It's important to start the process early, even before graduating college -- maybe even before graduating second grade.

Chloe Bridgewater has that down for sure. The 7-year-old who lives in Hereford, UK, got a taste of the Google offices online. Her dad, Andy Bridgewater, said after seeing the bean bags, go-karts and slides online she decided to reach out to "Google Boss."

According to CNBC, the letter caught the eye of Google's CEO Sundar Pichai. He wrote this to Chloe: "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"

my 7 yr old daughter wrote to the boss of Google asking for a job, she's so made up he replied! Thanks @sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/EMuANNHiVc — Andy Bridgewater (@B21DGY) February 13, 2017

Sounds promising Chloe!

