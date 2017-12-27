80 domesticated rats rescued after being dumped in Fort Collins natural areas

The Larimer Humane Society rescued more than 80 rats from two Fort Collins natural areas on Dec. 21 and 22, 2017 (Photo: Larimer Humane Society)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - One day, a llama runs loose in the foothills. Another day, 80 rats leave tiny footprints in the snow while in search of warmth and human companionship.

This year, apparently, has been the year of domestic animals traipsing through Fort Collins natural areas and keeping rangers and animal control officers busy.

After back-to-back calls from concerned residents last week, Larimer Humane Society animal control officers rescued more than 80 rats that were left at two Fort Collins natural areas.

"This is a pretty novel rescue," Larimer Humane Society spokeswoman Kaylene Weingardt said. She said the rats likely would have died without the calls and subsequent rescues.

