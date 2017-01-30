9-year-old girl in Longmont grows a 15 pound cabbage

Ava Trapani, 9, and her prize-winning 15 pound cabbage. Courtesy: Bonnie Plants

LONGMONT, COLO. - A mother in Longmont has no trouble getting her 9-year-old daughter to eat her vegetables.

Young Ava Trapani likes to eat them and even grows her own.

At the end of her third grade year at Mountain View Elementary, she and her other classmates were given an oversize cabbage plant, while it was still small.

Bonnie Plants gave 18,858 Colorado students a cabbage plant this size to grow at home. Courtesy: Bonnie Plants

"I got the cabbage because there was a cabbage growing contest at school and they sent us home with this little tiny thing," Ava told 9NEWS.

It was part of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program. 18,858 third grade students across the state were given an oversize cabbage plant to grow at home.

Ava took very good care of her cabbage.

"I came over almost every day to my grandparents house, because the garden wasn't at my house, and I would water it then and the garden was in lots of sunlight so it was very healthy," she said.

Ava Trapani's large cabbage. Courtesy: Kait Harper

It grew to be larger than her mom's head and weighed 15 pounds.

Kait Harper, Ava Trapani's mother, taking a photo next to Ava's 15 pound cabbage. Courtesy: Kait Harper

"I really don't know how it got to be so big because we took care of it just like any other plant," said Ava.

Ava was randomly chosen by the Colorado Agriculture Department as Colorado's winner.

"I was really proud because I found out I had won out of all of Colorado so it was really an honor," she said.

9NEWS asked Ava what her favorite part of the project was.

"Probably picking the bugs out of it and finding all the new ones," said the now fourth-grader. "It was cool because I found so many new creatures that I had never seen some of them were pretty scary though."

Ava Trapani, 9, and her 15 pound cabbage. Courtesy: Kait Harper

So what do you do with a 15 pound cabbage?

You eat it of course.

"So we ate as much of it as we possibly could. Of course we still had like a normal sized cabbage left, it was way too much to eat," said Ava. "We made some really good meals with it and it was fun."

Ava won one thousand dollars for her cabbage.

She decided to get a savings bond, instead of cash, to help save for college.

