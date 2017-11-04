9-year-old raises $10,000 for ovarian cancer research by selling lemonade

Chloe Cundiff, 9, raises $10,000 for ovarian cancer research. Photo: Ozzy Mora, 12 News

A couple months ago, a program in the Valley called Take a Lemonade Stand donated $20,000 worth of free lemonade stands to kiddos around Arizona for the summer.

It was based on a first come, first serve basis. The first 100 kids who signed up for a stand had the chance to make some money this summer.

The catch?

The money or some portion of the money should be donated to a nonprofit organization.

Nine-year-old Chloe Cundiff raised over $10,000 to give back to an organization called Colleen's Dream by selling lemonade.

Colleen's Dream is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding scientific research for early detection test for ovarian cancer.

"When my mom told me, there was a chance for me to do this," Chloe said. "It sounded fun."

Thanks to social media, Chloe's mother Nicole Cundiff thought this would be the perfect opportunity for her daughter to expand her generosity.

"I was on Facebook one night and I saw someone share it and I thought it would be an amazing opportunity because she had already been doing lemonade stands with her friends," said Nicole.

Chloe's inspiration? Her grandmother who died from ovarian cancer couple years ago. Every Sunday, Chloe would stand outside different businesses with her friends selling lemonade.

"It was really fun doing it with my friends and part of the times when it would get hard was only when my friends weren't there," said Chloe.

Chloe just asked for donations when she opened her stand and her mother says someone donated $1,000 just for a cup of lemonade.

"I'm just really, really proud of her, just for her perseverance and her ability just to put herself out there and not knowing if people would come out and support," said Nicole.

The $10,000 will all go to Colleen's Dream and to TGen to further assist in research for early detection of ovarian cancer.

